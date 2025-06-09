Photos show Waymo vehicles on fire during L.A. protests as company cuts service

Waymo vehicles were set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid widespread protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The Alphabet-owned company has suspended robotaxi service in the protest area.

In one photo, at least five Waymo robotaxis can be seen engulfed in flames, with anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement graffiti scrawled across the cars' hood and doors.

Several Waymo autonomous vehicles were set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid widespread protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

A spokesperson for the Alphabet-owned company confirmed there were multiple Waymo vehicles in the vicinity of protests that were unable to be retrieved. Waymo is suspending service in the protest area until it is deemed safe, the spokesperson added.

Waymo responded with guidance from the Los Angeles Police Department, the spokesperson said.

The protests erupted in downtown L.A. on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids in the city and surrounding communities. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, but tensions flared Saturday and Sunday, with police clashing with protesters near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

David Pashaee | Afp | Getty Images

California National Guard members arrived in the city on Sunday after Trump signed an order to deploy 2,000 troops in response to the protests.

In one photo, at least five Waymo robotaxis can be seen engulfed in flames, with anti-ICE graffiti scrawled across the cars' hoods and doors. It's unclear whether the vehicles were deliberately targeted.

Some people were seen tossing Lime e-scooters into the burning Waymo vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Benjamin Hanson | Afp | Getty Images

"Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby," the LAPD said in a statement posted on X.

Waymo began offering robotaxi rides across 80-plus square miles of LA in 2024. The service also operates in parts of San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin.

-- CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed reporting to this article.