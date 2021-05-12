Photos Show the Impact at the Pumps From the Colonial Pipeline Hack

Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images

Parts of the Southeast suffered gas shortages and long lines at the pump after the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. was crippled by a ransomware attack.

Colonial Pipeline — which runs the pipeline supplying fuel to nearly half of the East Coast — said Friday it fell prey to a ransomware attack, forcing it to shut down services.

The company said Monday it aims to restore service by the end of the week. However, Colonial added the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve."

Take a look below at how the situation is playing out in Virginia, Georgia and other states.

Cars line up at a QuikTrip in Atlanta, Georgia

Megan Varner | Getty Images

A woman fills gas cans at a Speedway station in Benson, North Carolina

Vehicles line up to get gas at a Sunoco station in Sumter, South Carolina

Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lines of cars at a Costco gas station in Charlotte, North Carolina

Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images

A man fills up gas cans at a gas station in Tampa, Florida

Octavio Jones | Reuters

An 'Out Of Service' bag covers a gas pump at a Circle K near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina

Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images

A man fills a vehicle with fuel at a gas station in Sumter, South Carolina

Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Elizabeth Dragomir had to stand with a gas can in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at a Costco in Norfolk, Virginia

Jay Paul | Reuters

A motorist looking for gas drives past closed pumps at an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia