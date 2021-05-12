Money Report

Photos Show the Impact at the Pumps From the Colonial Pipeline Hack

By Scott Mlyn, CNBC

Sean Rayford | Getty Images
Tanker trucks can be seen in an adjacent lot next to the entrance of the Colonial Pipeline tank farm in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 12, 2021.
Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
Parts of the Southeast suffered gas shortages and long lines at the pump after the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. was crippled by a ransomware attack.

Colonial Pipeline — which runs the pipeline supplying fuel to nearly half of the East Coast — said Friday it fell prey to a ransomware attack, forcing it to shut down services.

The company said Monday it aims to restore service by the end of the week. However, Colonial added the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve."

Take a look below at how the situation is playing out in Virginia, Georgia and other states.

Cars line up at a QuikTrip in Atlanta, Georgia

Cars line up at a QuickTrip on May 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. There is an expectation of a gasoline shortage in Georgia after Georgia-based gas company Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware attack on May 7.
Megan Varner | Getty Images
A woman fills gas cans at a Speedway station in Benson, North Carolina

Vehicles line up to get gas at a Sunoco station in Sumter, South Carolina

Vehicles line up to get fuel at a Sunoco gas station in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Lines of cars at a Costco gas station in Charlotte, North Carolina

Attendants direct cars as they line up to fill their gas tanks at a COSTCO on Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11, 2021.
Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
A man fills up gas cans at a gas station in Tampa, Florida

Dax Valenti fills up gas tanks at a gas station after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, May 12, 2021.
Octavio Jones | Reuters
An 'Out Of Service' bag covers a gas pump at a Circle K near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina

Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
An "Out Of Service" bag covers a gas pump as cars continue line up for the chance to fill their gas tanks at a Circle K near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11, 2021 following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

A man fills a vehicle with fuel at a gas station in Sumter, South Carolina

A man fills a with vehicle with fuel at a Sunoco gas station in Sumter, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Elizabeth Dragomir had to stand with a gas can in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at a Costco in Norfolk, Virginia

Elizabeth Dragomir had to stand in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline. Dragomir's car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11, 2021.
Jay Paul | Reuters
A motorist looking for gas drives past closed pumps at an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia

A motorist looking for gas drives past closed pumps at an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia, on May 12, 2021.
Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
