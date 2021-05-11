Money Report

Israel

Photos Show Rising Tensions Between Israel and the Palestinians Amid Rocket Attacks

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Anas Baba | AFP | Getty Images
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021.
Ibraheem Abu | Reuters
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that his country will increase its airstrikes against Gaza militants as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

Since Monday evening, some 26 Palestinians — 16 militants, nine children and a woman — have reportedly been killed in Gaza in Israelis strikes. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed two Israeli civilians and wounded 10.

Netanyahu said the militant group Hamas, which rules in Gaza, would "receive blows now that it didn't expect."

On Monday, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police outside Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the city has seen its worst violence in years. The increased tensions have come amid a confluence of factors, including a pending Israeli Supreme Court ruling in a case brought by right-wing Israelis seeking to evict some Palestinian residents of an east Jerusalem neighborhood.

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021.
Mahmud Hams | AFP | Getty Images
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021.

Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike

People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes

People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11, 2021.
Mahmud Hams | AFP | Getty Images
People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11, 2021.

Israeli Arabs carry the coffin of a 25-year-old Israeli-Arab man, who was shot and killed during riots the previous night

Israeli Arabs carry the coffin of a 25-year-old Israeli-Arab man, who was shot and killed during riots the previous night, during his funeral in the city of Lod.
Oren Ziv | picture alliance | Getty Images
Israeli Arabs carry the coffin of a 25-year-old Israeli-Arab man, who was shot and killed during riots the previous night, during his funeral in the city of Lod.

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls rocks with a slingshot

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls rocks with a slingshot next to burning tires during a protest by the border with Israel, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2021.
Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls rocks with a slingshot next to burning tires during a protest by the border with Israel, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2021.

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel, May 10, 2021.
Mohammed Salem | Reuters
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel, May 10, 2021.

A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Ahmad Gharabli | AFP | Getty Images
A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021.
Avi Roccah | Reuters
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021.

Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021.
Anas Aba | AFP | Getty Images
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021.

Rockets are fired from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, toward Israel

Rockets are fired from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, toward Israel on May 11, 2021.
Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images
Rockets are fired from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, toward Israel on May 11, 2021.

Fire billows from Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip

Fire billows from Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza on May 10 in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiraling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images
Fire billows from Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza on May 10 in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiraling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket

An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel May 11, 2021.
Amir Cohen | Reuters
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel May 11, 2021.

A Palestinian woman cries as civilians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City

A Palestinian woman cries as civilians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 11, 2021.
Mahmud Hams | AFP | Getty Images
A Palestinian woman cries as civilians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 11, 2021.

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 10, 2021.
Jack Guez | AFP | Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 10, 2021.

Palestinians pray over the bodies of people who were killed by Israeli airstrikes

Palestinians pray over the bodies of people who were killed by Israeli airstrikes, during a funeral ceremony in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2021.
Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images
Palestinians pray over the bodies of people who were killed by Israeli airstrikes, during a funeral ceremony in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2021.

Palestinians stand on the rubble of an apartment destroyed by Israeli airstrikes

Palestinians stand on the rubble of an apartment destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 11, 2021.
Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images
Palestinians stand on the rubble of an apartment destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 11, 2021.

A rabbi inspects the damage inside a torched religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv

A rabbi inspects the damage inside a torched religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, following night clashes between Arab Israelis and Israeli Jews.
Ahmad Gharabli | AFP | Getty Images
A rabbi inspects the damage inside a torched religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, following night clashes between Arab Israelis and Israeli Jews.

A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag atop a walk of the Al-Aqsa mosque following clashes with Israeli police

A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag atop a walk of Al-Aqsa mosque following clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.
Ammar Awad | Reuters
A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag atop a walk of Al-Aqsa mosque following clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.
Ilan Rosenberg | Reuters
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.

An Israeli man takes a picture of a heavily damaged house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

An Israeli man takes a picture of a heavily damaged house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021, as rockets are fired by the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.
Jack Guez | AFP | Getty Images
An Israeli man takes a picture of a heavily damaged house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021, as rockets are fired by the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

Relatives mourn a Palestinian who was killed during an Israeli raid in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip

Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Beit Hanoun city on the northern Gaza Strip, mourn during his funeral on May 11, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza.
Fatima Shbair | Getty Images
Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Beit Hanoun city on the northern Gaza Strip, mourn during his funeral on May 11, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza.

