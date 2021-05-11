Photos Show Rising Tensions Between Israel and the Palestinians Amid Rocket Attacks
By Vicky McKeever, CNBC ••
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that his country will increase its airstrikes against Gaza militants as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
Since Monday evening, some 26 Palestinians — 16 militants, nine children and a woman — have reportedly been killed in Gaza in Israelis strikes. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed two Israeli civilians and wounded 10.
Netanyahu said the militant group Hamas, which rules in Gaza, would "receive blows now that it didn't expect."
On Monday, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police outside Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the city has seen its worst violence in years. The increased tensions have come amid a confluence of factors, including a pending Israeli Supreme Court ruling in a case brought by right-wing Israelis seeking to evict some Palestinian residents of an east Jerusalem neighborhood.
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City
Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike
People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes
Israeli Arabs carry the coffin of a 25-year-old Israeli-Arab man, who was shot and killed during riots the previous night
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls rocks with a slingshot
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel
A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City
Rockets are fired from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, toward Israel
Fire billows from Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket
A Palestinian woman cries as civilians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
Palestinians pray over the bodies of people who were killed by Israeli airstrikes
Palestinians stand on the rubble of an apartment destroyed by Israeli airstrikes
A rabbi inspects the damage inside a torched religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv
A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag atop a walk of the Al-Aqsa mosque following clashes with Israeli police
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver
An Israeli man takes a picture of a heavily damaged house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
Relatives mourn a Palestinian who was killed during an Israeli raid in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip