Photos Show Massive Recovery Days After Hurricane Ian Hit Florida, Carolinas

By Emma Newburger,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
People carrying gas containers look for gas at a distribution center organized by the community after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in St James City, Florida, U.S., October 2, 2022. 
Marco Bello | Reuters
People carrying gas containers look for gas at a distribution center organized by the community after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in St James City, Florida, U.S., October 2, 2022. 

Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and the Carolinas, residents are struggling to navigate flooded roads and neighborhoods and federal emergency management officials are conducting major search-and-rescue efforts amid the destruction.

The recorded death toll from the storm surpassed 80 over the weekend and is expected to rise as floodwaters recede and rescue teams are able to access new areas.

Insurers could also face costs of up to $57 billion from Hurricane Ian's damage in Florida and South Carolina, risk modeling firm Verisk said Monday.

In Florida, which took the brunt of the hurricane, roughly 600,000 homes and businesses were without power as of Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 1,600 people have been rescued across the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Florida on Wednesday to assess the hurricane damage. Last week, the president said the destruction from Hurricane Ian is likely to be among the worst in the country's history.

"We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction," the president said during a briefing on Friday. "It's likely to rank among the worst ... in the nation's history."

Broken section of Pine Island Road and destroyed houses in Matlacha, Florida

An aerial picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows a broken section of the Pine Island Road and destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida. 
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
An aerial picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows a broken section of the Pine Island Road and destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida. 
People walk pass destroyed houses and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida on October 1, 2022. 
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
People walk pass destroyed houses and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida on October 1, 2022. 

Home inundated by floodwaters in North Port, Florida

A view from the area after Hurricane Ian hits Florida on September 30, 2022 in North Port, Florida, United States. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A view from the area after Hurricane Ian hits Florida on September 30, 2022 in North Port, Florida, United States. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane.

Sign reads 'Loot and I Shoot' outside of storm-damaged home in Naples, Florida

Sean Rayford | Getty Images
A sign reading, "Loot and I Shoot", sits ourtside a storm-damaged home in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 2, 2022 in Naples, Florida.

Soldiers unload water from an army helicopter in Pine Island, Florida

Soldiers unload water from an army helicopter near the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District Station 1 after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Pine Island, Florida, U.S., October 2, 2022. 
Marco Bello | Reuters
Soldiers unload water from an army helicopter near the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District Station 1 after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Pine Island, Florida, U.S., October 2, 2022. 

A fallen tree blocks Holt Street in Charlotte, North Carolina

A fallen tree blocks Holt Street as Hurricane Ian and its remnants begins to arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2022.
Alex Slitz | Charlotte Observer | Getty Images
A fallen tree blocks Holt Street as Hurricane Ian and its remnants begins to arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2022.

Man offers assistance to his neighbors in Orlando, Florida

A sign on Chris Bartonâs lawn offers assistance to his neighbors whose homes were flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian on October 1, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A sign on Chris Bartonâs lawn offers assistance to his neighbors whose homes were flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian on October 1, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Collapsed Sanibel Causeway in the aftermath of storm in Sanibel, Florida

An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows the collapsed Sanibel Causeway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Sanibel, Florida.
Ricardo Arduengo | Afp | Getty Images
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows the collapsed Sanibel Causeway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Sanibel, Florida.

Rescuers help people trapped in storm-hit areas in North Port, Florida

People trapped in hurricane-hit areas in North Port, Florida waiting for rescue teams on September 30, 2022 in Florida, United States.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
People trapped in hurricane-hit areas in North Port, Florida waiting for rescue teams on September 30, 2022 in Florida, United States.

Vehicles and homes submerged in water in Orlando, Florida

