Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Person shot outside CIA headquarters by security guards

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

The seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Kevin Wolf | AP
  • Security guards at CIA headquarters shot an individual early Thursday morning.
  • The non-fatal shooting on CIA property occurred hours after two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.
  • "There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told NBC.
File: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia, US., on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Chris Kleponis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
File: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia, US., on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Guards at CIA headquarters shot an individual early Thursday morning in what the agency called a "security incident," a person familiar with the matter told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell.

The non-fatal shooting on CIA property in Langley, Virginia, occurred hours after officials said two Israeli Embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.

There is no evidence that the two incidents are linked. The CIA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for additional information.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told NBC.

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes.  Additional details will be made available as appropriate," the spokesperson said.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

Trump tariff pause bumps up China imports, but retail shelf supply risk remains elevated: CNBC Supply Chain Survey

news 19 mins ago

To stop someone from talking over you—use these ‘powerful' phrases, says leadership expert

Fairfax County Police told NBC that they responded around 4 a.m. ET to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard to help the CIA with traffic control following the latest shooting. There are currently no road closures, the police department said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us