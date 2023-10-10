PepsiCo beats Wall Street estimates, raises earnings outlook

PepsiCo beat Wall Street's estimates for third-quarter earnings and revenue.

The company raised its full-year earnings outlook.

PepsiCo on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations and raised its outlook for its full-year earnings.

Shares of the company rose 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.25 adjusted vs. $2.15 expected

Revenue: $23.45 billion vs. $23.39 billion expected

For 2023, Pepsi now expects constant currency earnings per share growth of 13%, up from its prior forecast of 12%. It's the third consecutive quarter that the snacking and beverage giant has hiked its full-year forecast.

Pepsi reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.09 billion, or $2.24 per share, up from $2.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.25 per share.

Net sales rose 6.7% to $23.45 billion. The company's organic revenue, which excludes acquisitions and divestitures, climbed 8.8% in the quarter.

But PepsiCo's volume, which strips out pricing and currency changes, fell again this quarter. Pepsi's price hikes to mitigate inflation have weakened demand for its products.

Pepsi's North American beverages unit reported volume declines of 6%. However, there were some bright spots. Gatorade, for example, saw double-digit revenue growth. The company also plans to relaunch Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a fan favorite flavor that is only available at Taco Bell.

The company's North American food divisions performed better than the beverages unit did. Quaker Foods North America's volume rose 1%, while Frito-Lay North America's volume was flat. Quaker Foods' brands also gained market share in key categories, like pancake mix and syrup, executives said in prepared remarks.