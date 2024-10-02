People want to work for a ‘green flag’ boss—this job interview question can help you find one

People want to work for a good boss just as much as they want to earn a good salary.

The priorities are among the two most important factors to people's work lives, even above things like having solid benefits, growth opportunities and work friends, according to a recent survey from Owl Labs, which makes videoconferencing technology.

"The old adage of people don't quit on companies, they quit on bosses — that's even more prescient when you look at the data on this issue," says Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

That's why it's crucial to look for signs of a supportive manager, or a "green flag boss" as Weishaupt puts it, when you're interviewing for a new job.

Some of the biggest green flags to look out for in a new boss are signs that they lead with empathy, flexibility, transparency and accountability, says Deepali Vyas, the global head of fintech, payments and crypto practice at Korn Ferry.

"Managers that master the balance of emotional intelligence and not being so rigid — that's a good boss," says Vyas, who has 25 years of recruiting experience.

As far as figuring out a hiring manager's emotional intelligence during the interview process, she recommends job candidates ask: "How would your current team describe you and your leadership style?"

Listen for signs that the manager values being flexible and trusting with their reports, Vyas says, and that they don't micromanage. For example, the manager might frame it as: "I give them enough leash to let them run with an idea, and I help them when they are actually in need."

This type of leadership can empower workers to innovate and grow in their career, Vyas says. She puts it this way: "I run very large, global teams. The one big thing I say to my team is, 'There's no mistake you can make that I can't fix.' That means I'm encouraging you to make your mistakes and learn from the experience like. We're not going to lose a limb."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

On the other hand, if the manager responds that "people follow my lead or do what I say," Vyas says, "those are red flags."

Micromanaging leaders could be a signal that a company has low transparency and accountability throughout the organization, Vyas adds, because teams aren't encouraged to try new things that might not work out.

Additionally, in some large organizations, she says, it's common that "everyone likes to hide behind one another so there's not one person accountable" for a mistake. "That's a problem, that there's no 'the buck stops with me' kind of thing."

Leadership that inspires transparency and accountability will instead acknowledge, "Team, we messed up. How can we rectify it?" Vyas says.

Ultimately, Vyas says, when interviewing your potential new boss, you want to look for "empathy, flexibility, adaptability and someone that's empowering you to grow."

Want to land your dream job? Take CNBC's online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers really look for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.