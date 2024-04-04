Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Paramount stock slumps on reports that Skydance merger would require company to raise new equity

By Micah Washington,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Paramount's stock fell as CNBC's David Faber reported the company would likely need to raise new equity to merge with Skydance Media.
  • Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Paramount, is reportedly in exclusive talks to sell her stake to Skydance's David Ellison, and the companies are also reportedly in exclusive merger discussions.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Paramount Global's stock slumped 8% on Thursday after CNBC's David Faber reported the company would need to raise as much as $3 billion in new equity if it were to merge with David Ellison's Skydance Media, according to sources familiar with the deal.

This deal comes as media mogul Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Paramount, is said to be in exclusive talks with Ellison on selling her stake to him, according to Bloomberg. The companies have also reportedly entered exclusive merger discussions.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Faber said Ellison and his partners would likely step up to provide a good amount of that equity, but it would be dilutive.

The news comes as The Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global Management made a $26 billion all-cash offer for Paramount that was rejected, though Redstone has not found any interest in this deal.

Paramount's stock jumped sharply in trading Wednesday after those reports.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

Apple lays off over 600 California employees after shuttering car project

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Safe havens in vogue

Redstone is looking to sell Paramount, as the company has been in talks with Warner Bros Discovery on its acquisition. The MTV and CBS parent company has a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion and about $13 billion of net debt.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us