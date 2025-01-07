Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Panera Brands CEO steps down, CFO to fill in as interim chief

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

A Panera Bread restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, Nov. 8, 2017.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Panera Brands announced its CEO, Jose Dueñas, is stepping down, effective immediately.
  • CFO Paul Carbone will serve as interim chief executive.
  • The restaurant company, which also includes Einstein Bros. and Caribou Coffee, has been attempting to go public over the last few years.

Panera Bread's parent company announced Tuesday that CEO Jose Dueñas is stepping down, effective immediately.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The change in leadership is the latest challenge to the company's plans to go public eventually, following several years of hurdles.

Panera Brands CFO Paul Carbone will step in as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent replacement to lead the company, which includes Panera Bread, Einstein Bros. and Caribou Coffee.

Dueñas plans to stick around through the end of March as a special advisor, the company said. He took over as CEO of Panera Brands in July 2023 after four years leading bagel chain Einstein Bros.

JAB Holding, the investment arm of the Reimann family, bought Panera Bread in 2017 for $7.5 billion, taking it private and then forming Panera Brands with some of its other acquisitions.

JAB has been trying to take Panera public again for years. In 2022, Panera scrapped a deal with Danny Meyer's special purpose acquisition company, citing market conditions.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Puma challenges Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red logo

news 22 mins ago

Op-ed: Here's why estate planning is a gift for your family

In the same 2023 announcement tapping Dueñas as its latest CEO, Panera said the leadership transition is to prepare for an eventual initial public offering. Months later, in December 2023, the company confidentially filed for an IPO.

It has yet to go public, following lawsuits tied to its heavily caffeinated Charged Lemonade, a rocky year for the restaurant industry and a sluggish market for IPOs in 2024.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us