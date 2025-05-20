Palo Alto Networks beats on earnings and revenue, misses on gross margin

- Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter but missed on gross margin.
- Sales in in the company's fiscal third-quarter grew 15% from a year earlier.
Here's how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG:
- Earnings per share: 80 cents, adjusted vs. 77 cents expected
- Revenue: $2.29 billion vs. $2.28 billion expected
Sales in the company's fiscal third-quarter grew 15% from $1.98 billion a year earlier. Net income fell to $262.1 million, or 37 cents per share, from $278.8 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.
The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings will come be between 87 cents and 89 per share, ahead of analysts estimates of 86 cents.
Palo Alto Networks said that its non-GAAP gross margin was 76%, which trailed analysts' estimates of 77.2%.
The company said capital expenditures for its latest quarter were $68.3 million, below Wall Street estimates of $70.8 million.
