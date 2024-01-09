Over 1 million students have already filled out the new FAFSA—here's how to apply for financial aid

After a rocky soft launch, the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid is now officially open and accessible 24/7, the Department of Education announced Monday.

The updated version of the application officially launched at the end of December, but the form was only available for short windows each day as Federal Student Aid identified and addressed technical issues.

Over 1 million students and their families managed to submit applications during the soft launch period, ED said in its statement.

"[That fact] underscores our commitment to making applying for college financial aid simpler and easier than ever before," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the statement. "We are moving the federal financial aid application into the 21st century and in the process, putting affordable higher education within the reach of 610,000 students from families with low incomes who will now be eligible for Pell Grants for the very first time."

As of Monday evening, the FAFSA is available for families to fill out 24/7, aside from when the site needs routine maintenance. It's a good idea to get your application in as soon as possible to make sure you meet any deadlines to qualify for aid and grants for the upcoming school year.

To do so, you can visit StudentAid.gov to access the FAFSA. You'll need to have or create an FSA ID to log in.

In addition to being able to access the form, those who've already completed the new FAFSA are noticing the changes.

"We have heard from students and families that the new FAFSA form is a better experience that's easier to complete," Richard Cordray, FSA chief operating officer, said in the statement.

One of the biggest changes is the reduction in the number of questions FAFSA applicants are required to answer.

Applicants may skip up to 26 questions on the form, depending on their situation, and could complete their application in as little as 10 minutes, according to FSA. However, the average expected completion time is around an hour, the agency says.

