The Oscar nominations are set to be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans" and "Top Gun: Maverick" could be in the mix.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held March 12.

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday morning.

Actor and producer Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams will announce all of the award nominees in a two-part livestream that will be broadcast across the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences' social media accounts and the organization's website.

Contenders to be nominated for the biggest prizes of the ceremony, which will take place on March 12, include "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "The Fabelmans," "Tar" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once") and Cate Blanchett ("Tar") appear to be shoo-in nominees for best actress, while Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") and Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin") are expected to pick up nods in the best actor category.

Steven Spielberg is expected to pick up a best director nomination for "The Fabelmans," a semi-autobiographical film based on his own childhood. Todd Field is also expected to be in the mix for "Tar" and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel as host and will be televised live on ABC. This year's ceremony is sure to draw extra attention after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock during last year's show.

