Onboard forests, street markets and reefs: Disney releases details about its new cruise in Singapore

Enchanted valleys, vibrant street markets and fantastical forests.

Those are just some of what fans of Disney cruises can expect on board the upcoming Disney Adventure, according to details announced Tuesday by Disney Cruise Line.

The ship — the sixth cruise liner from Disney — is the company's first to homeport in Asia. Its maiden voyage is scheduled to depart from Singapore in 2025.

The Disney Adventure will sail three- and four-night voyages and can hold some 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members, according to a press release. All sailings will depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre, it said.

What to expect on board

The Disney Adventure is designed around seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel films, including:

Imagination Garden: described as the heart and gateway to the ship; it features an "enchanted valley," garden and open-air performance venue

Discovery Reef: a place to shop and dine with characters and stories from Disney's nautical movies, such as "The Little Mermaid" and "Finding Nemo"

San Fransokyo Street: a street market-inspired family entertainment area with interactive games, shops and movie theaters

Source: Disney Cruise Line

Wayfinder Bay: a Pacific island-inspired poolside retreat reflecting the colors and look of "Moana"

Town Square: a gathering place for fans of Disney royalty with shops and restaurants built into a forest reminiscent of "Tangled," "Cinderella," "Frozen" and "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

Marvel Landing: a place with all-new attractions designed for fans of Avengers' superheroes

Toy Story Place: a play land with themed food venues and water play areas inspired by Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise

Staterooms will feature discreet Disney touches and the cruise line's split-bath concept, so two people can get ready at once, according to the release.

Like other Disney cruises, Disney Adventure will have characters on board, entertainment based on Disney songs and viewings of its most popular movies.

Billed as "the ultimate holiday at sea" for families, Disney Adventure is for cruisers of all ages, with a spa, fitness area and "premium dining" for parents, according to the press release.

Plus, it will have distinct touches of Asia, in a nod to the company's first cruise ship based in the region.

"By infusing Disney's signature service with handpicked experiences unique to Asia, guests can look forward to the magic at sea through personalized touches, a selection of global cuisines, and abundant retail offerings carrying a distinct local flavor," said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager for Asia at Disney Cruise Line.

Other Disney cruises

Disney Adventure joins Disney Cruise Line's fleet of five ships, alongside two others — the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny — that are on the way, according to the release.

Disney cruises sail to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Matt Stroshane | Disney Cruise Line | Getty Images

Singapore's "strategic location, world-class air connectivity and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia," according to Tuesday's press release.

Cruises will run for at least five years, according to an agreement between Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board.

The ship's first departure date, as well as voyage pricing, have not been announced.