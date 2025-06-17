Money Report

NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander handcuffed by ICE

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York.
Olga Fedorova | AP
  • Brad Lander, a candidate for New York City mayor, was detained by ICE as he was "escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza," his wife said in a statement.
  • "This is still developing, and our team is monitoring the situation closely," Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, wrote on X.

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was detained Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as he was escorting a defendant out of immigration court, his wife said in a statement.

"While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE," Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, wrote on X.

"This is still developing, and our team is monitoring the situation closely," Barnette wrote.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

