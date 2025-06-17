NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander handcuffed by ICE

Brad Lander, a candidate for New York City mayor, was detained by ICE as he was "escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza," his wife said in a statement.

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was detained Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as he was escorting a defendant out of immigration court, his wife said in a statement.

"While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE," Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, wrote on X.

"This is still developing, and our team is monitoring the situation closely," Barnette wrote.

Olga Fedorova | AP

This is a developing story and will be updated.