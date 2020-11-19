Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Amazon.com Inc.

Nvidia's Game Streaming Service Is Now on the iPhone and Will Let You Play Fortnite Soon

By Todd Haselton, CNBC

Nvidia
  • Nvidia announced on Thursday that its GeForce Now game streaming service is now available on iPads and iPhones.
  • It runs through the Safari browser instead of in an app.
  • GeForce Now is a subscription game service that lets people play games otherwise only available for PCs and game consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Nvidia announced on Thursday that its GeForce Now game streaming service is now available on iPads and iPhones — through the Safari browser.

The launch means Apple users will finally be able to play console-quality games, including some that have been banned from the App Store, like Epic Games' Fortnite, which will launch soon.

Money Report

Business 5 hours ago

Coronavirus Live Updates: Airline Bookings Dip Ahead of the Holidays; HHS Piloting Rapid Test Used by the NBA

politics 6 mins ago

Walmart and McDonald's Are Among Top Employers of Medicaid and Food Stamp Beneficiaries, Report Says

Game streaming services from Google, Microsoft and Nvidia have so far been unavailable on iPhones and iPads because of Apple's strict App Store rules. Nvidia, following the same path as Amazon, utilized a workaround and enabled the service through the Safari web browser. That keeps the service off an app and out of Apple's App Store.

GeForce Now is a subscription service that starts at $4.99 per month and includes popular games like "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and "Destiny 2 Beyond Light" that are typically played on gaming computers or game consoles from Sony or Microsoft. Nvidia said the service requires a controller and won't work with a keyboard or mouse.

Microsoft's similar service, xCloud, is available for Android phones but hasn't launched on iPhone yet. Microsoft could take a similar path to Nvidia and Amazon by building a web version of the app.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Amazon.com Inc.Apple Inc.consumer electronicsMicrosoft Corp.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us