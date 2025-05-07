Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia shares climb on report Trump will end chip export restrictions

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (R) speaks alongside US President Donald Trump speaks about investing in America, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.
  • The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The rule, which was proposed in the last days of the Biden administration, organizes countries into three different tiers, all of which have different restrictions on whether advanced AI chips like those made by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel can be shipped to the country without a license.

The Trump administration plans to rescind the rule, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia had no comment on the reported move by the Trump administration.

Chipmakers including Nvidia and AMD have been against the rule.

AMD CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. should strike a balance between restricting access to chips for national security and providing access, which will boost the American chip industry.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Arm shares drop on weak forecast

news 21 mins ago

Applovin shares pop on earnings beat as it announces sale of mobile gaming business

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this week that being locked out of the Chinese AI market would be a "tremendous loss."

Read the full Bloomberg story here: Trump to Rescind Global Chip Curbs Amid AI Restrictions Debate

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us