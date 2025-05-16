Nvidia says it is not sending GPU designs to China after reports of new Shanghai operation

Nvidia said it won't be sending GPU plans to China following a report that it is working on a research and development center in Shanghai.

Nvidia said it won't be sending GPU plans to China following a report that the artificial intelligence chipmaker is working on a research and development center in Shanghai in light of recent U.S. export curbs.

"We are not sending any GPU designs to China to be modified to comply with export controls," a spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

The Financial Times was the first to report the news, citing two sources familiar with the matter. CEO Jensen Huang discussed the potential new center with Shanghai's mayor Gong Zheng during a visit last month, the FT reported.

The center will assess ways to meet U.S. restrictions while catering to the local market, although production and design will continue outside China, according to the report.

AI chipmakers such as Nvidia have been hit with major China roadblocks since 2022 as the U.S. began its crackdown on sending advanced chips to China due to military concerns.

Huang has previously commented on the significance of the China market, telling CNBC this month that getting shut out of the world second-largest economy would be a "tremendous loss." He also said that China's AI market could hit $50 billion over the next two to three years.

"We just have to stay agile," Huang told CNBC's Jon Fortt, in an interview alongside ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "Whatever the policies are of the government, whatever is in the best interest of our country, we'll support," he added.

