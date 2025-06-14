Nvidia-mania took over Europe this week. Here's what I learned from Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, travelled around Europe this week striking AI partnerships.

There was a lot of excitement and intrigue wherever he went.

Huang's message was clear — Nvidia is the company that can help Europe build its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

I've been in London and Paris this week following Huang around as he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, journalists, fans, analysts and gave a keynote at Nvidia's GTC event in the capital of France.

Here's the what I saw and the key things I learned.

The draw of Huang is huge

Huang is truly the current rockstar of the tech world.

At London Tech Week, the lines were long and the auditorium packed to hear him speak.

The GTC event in Paris was full too. It was like going to a music concert or sporting event. There were GTC Paris T-shirts on the back of every chair and even a merchandise store.

The aura of Huang really struck me when, after a question-and-answer session with him and a room full of attendees, most people lined up to take pictures or selfies with him.

Macron and Starmer both wanted to be seen on stage with him.

Nvidia positions itself as Europe's AI hope

Nvidia's key product is its graphics processing units (GPU) that are used to train and execute AI applications.

But Huang has positioned Nvidia as more than a chip company. During the week, he described Nvidia as an infrastructure firm. He also said AI should be seen as infrastructure like electricity.

His pitch to all countries was that Nvidia could be the company that will help countries build out that infrastructure.

"We believe that in order to compete, in order to build a meaningful ecosystem, Europe needs to come together and build capacity that is joint," Huang said during a speech at the Viva Tech conference in Paris on Wednesday.

One of the most significant partnerships announced this week is between French startup Mistral and Nvidia to build a so-called AI cloud using the latter's GPUs.

Huang spoke a lot during the week about "sovereign AI" — the concept of building data centers within a country's borders that services its population rather than relying on servers located overseas. Among European policymakers and companies, this has been an important topic.

Huang also heaped praise on the U.K., France and Europe more broadly when it came to their potential in the AI industry.

China still behind but catching up

On Thursday, Huang decided to do a tour of Nvidia's booth and I managed to catch him to get a few words on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

A key topic of that discussion was China. Nvidia has not been able to sell its most advanced chips to China because of U.S. export controls and even less sophisticated semiconductors are being blocked. In its last quarterly results, Nvidia took a $4.5 billion hit on unsold inventory.

I asked Huang about how China was progressing with AI chips, in particular referencing Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that is trying to make semiconductor products to rival Nvidia.

Huang said Huawei is a generation behind Nvidia. But because there is lots of energy in China, Huawei can just use more chips to get results.

"If the United States doesn't want to partake, participate in China, Huawei has got China covered, and Huawei has got everybody else covered," Huang said.

In addition, Huang is concerned about the strategic importance of U.S. companies not having access to China.

"It's even more important that the American technology stack is what AI developers around the world build on," Huang said.

Just reading between the lines somewhat — Huang sees a world where Chinese AI tech advances. Some countries may decide to build their AI infrastructure with Chinese companies rather than American. That in turn could give Chinese companies a chance to be in the AI race.

Quantum, robotics and driverless is the future

Huang often uses public appearances to talk about the future.

I asked him about some of those areas he's bullish on like robotics and driverless cars, technology that Nvidia's products can power.

Huang told me this will be the "decade of" autonomous vehicles and robotics.

During his keynote at GTC Paris on Wednesday, he also address quantum computing, saying the technology is reaching "an inflection point."

Quantum computers are widely believed to be able to solve complex problems that classic computers can't. This could include things like discovering new drugs or materials.