news

Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

By Kristina Partsinevelos, CNBC and Chris Eudaily, CNBC

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends an ‘Investing in America’ event held by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week.
  • The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S., which was announced by President Donald Trump.
  • Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week, a source familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

AI chip leader Nvidia will supply hardware with the latest Blackwell GB300 systems, the source confirmed.

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S. announced by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration in January.

It is unclear if Oracle is involved in UAE Stargate as well. Co-founder Larry Ellison was part of the U.S. Stargate announcement.

The Abu Dhabi data center announced Thursday will be built by the Emirati firm G42. The massive campus will have 5-gigawatt capacity and cover 10 square miles.

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Cisco President Jeetu Patel were all in the UAE as well.

OpenAI declined to comment.

The first phase of UAE Stargate includes a 1-gigawatt compute cluster.

OpenAI announced in February that it was considering building U.S. Stargate data center campuses in 16 states that had indicated "real interest" in the project.

The 16 states were Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Construction on the data center in Abilene, Texas, is currently underway and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

On Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, Huang announced that Nvidia would sell 18,000 Blackwell chips to Saudi company Humain.

The GB300 chips, which were announced earlier this year, will be used in data centers totaling 500 megawatts in Saudi Arabia, according to remarks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh.

AMD said it would also supply chips to Humain. The company said that Humain has committed $10 billion to the project.

CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this story.

