Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
breaking news

Nvidia Beats on Both Earnings and Revenue, Sales Up 57%

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Nvidia reported earnings for its third fiscal quarter of 2021 on Wednesday.
  • Nvidia beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter but shares barely moved in extended trading.

Nvidia beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter but shares barely moved in extended trading.

Here's how Nvidia did in the quarter ending in October:

  • Earnings: $2.91 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.57 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. 
  • Revenue: $4.73 billion, vs. $4.41 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. 

Analysts had been expecting a big quarter from the Santa Clara chipmaker driven by sales of its graphics processing unit chips, which are increasingly important for both games and artificial intelligence developers who need processing power.

Money Report

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Trump Officials See Surge in Signs Ups for Free CVS, Walgreens Covid Vaccine Program for Seniors

Economy 9 hours ago

Stock Market Live Wednesday: Stocks Close at Lows, Congress ‘Doomed' Small Businesses, Tesla Gains 10%

Nvidia said that revenue was up 57% from the same quarter last year, driven by its compute and networking segment, which was up 146% from a year ago to $1.94 billion. It was also boosted by the company's graphics segment, which was up 25% from last year to $2.79 billion.

During the quarter, Nvidia revealed its new line of graphics cards based on a new technology it calls Ampere, and interest was strong. One of the new models, the GeForce RTX 3080, went on sale in September and immediately sold out.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in August that the company is expecting a strong half of the year in its gaming division. Gaming revenue was up 37% from last year to $2.27 billion, which the company attributed to the launch of its new RTX graphics cards.

On Wednesday, the company said that both its gaming and data center divisions have also been boosted during the Covid-19 pandemic as customers need computers to work and play from home.

Last quarter, Nvidia's data center line item surpassed gaming revenue for the first time. This quarter, Nvidia's data center reported $1.9 billion in sales, behind the gaming division's $2.27 billion in revenue.

In September, Nvidia said it planned to buy ARM from SoftBank for $40 billion, in a move seen as having significant implications for the semiconductor industry. ARM develops technology widely used across the industry to develop low-power chips for mobile devices and supplies technology to most of Nvidia's competitors.

Nvidia said on Wednesday that its purchase of Mellanox, which closed earlier this year, contributed 13% to total company revenue.

Nvidia said that it expected $4.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter, in line analyst expectations of $4.42 billion.

This story is developing.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

breaking newsBusinessTechnologyApple Inc.Mobile
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us