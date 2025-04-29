Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nucor CEO backs Trump's tariffs, says steelmaker's order backlog is the largest in its history

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

A truck driver chains down a roll of steel to his flatbed at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant in Ghent, Ky.
Timothy D. Easley | AP
  • Nucor CEO Leon Topalian reviewed his company's latest quarter in a Tuesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • Topalian said the steelmaker's record backlog indicates strong demand for products.
  • "Nucor is the largest structural fabricator in the United States," Topalian said. "When you think about backlog at our Nucor Yamoto facility today and our Berkeley beam mill, it is the largest backlog in the history of our company, like ever."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nucor CEO Leon Topalian reviewed his company's latest quarter in a Tuesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, saying its record backlog indicates strong demand for products.

"Nucor is the largest structural fabricator in the United States," Topalian said. "When you think about backlog at our Nucor Yamoto facility today and our Berkeley beam mill, it is the largest backlog in the history of our company, like ever."

Nucor stock jumped after the company posted an earnings beat Tuesday morning. Management said during the earnings call that steel product backlog is 25% higher than last year at this time. Shares closed up nearly 2%.

Topalian suggested Nucor's results are a bellwether for the rest of the industry. He emphasized that the backlog isn't preorders, as customers "book on the business that's contracted today," so the data is a testament to the strength of the sector. Topalian expressed optimism about the future, saying "for the rest of the year we see improving signs coming through the economy."

He spoke favorably about the Trump administration's trade policies, including its broadening of steel tariffs. He said the rules take into account a holistic view of the industry and help ensure "we have a strong, resilient industry for national defense

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to track Wall Street gains ahead of key regional data

news 34 mins ago

Jim Cramer says politicians should not forget ‘shareholders are a constituency'

"It was long overdue for these to be refurbished, revamped and revised," Topalian said of tariff policy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us