Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Novo Nordisk posts net profit beat as Wegovy sales jump 107% in fourth quarter

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

Medical bottles and syringe are seen with Novo Nordisk logo displayed on a screen in the background.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.
  • Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 28.23 billion Danish kroner, versus the 26.09 billion Danish kroner anticipated.
  • The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing estimates.

Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 28.23 billion Danish kroner ($3.98 billion), versus the 26.09 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

Full-year net profit reached 100.99 billion Danish kroner, also beating estimates of 99.14 billion Danish kroner for 2024.

The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner ($2.76 billion) in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing the 20.02 billion Danish kroner forecast by analysts in a Factset poll late Tuesday.

Novo Nordisk has ridden a wave of rising global demand for GLP-1 agonist obesity treatments. GLP-1s, which form the basis of Novo's Wegovy and rival Eli Lilly's Zepbound, work by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which suppresses appetite.

Investors are now watching for updates on the company's other obesity drug candidates, including its hotly anticipated experimental CagriSema treatment. Late-stage CagriSema trial results disappointed markets in December after demonstrating average weight reduction of 22.7%, below the 25% Novo had previously forecast.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Trump's trade war could have a clear winner: The UK

news 1 hour ago

World's demand for gold hit another record high last year; appetite for bullion in 2025 remains firm

The trial results dealt a blow to expectations that CagriSema would emerge as Novo's next-generation obesity drug, combining semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy — with amylin analog Cagrilintide, a nascent form of weight loss treatment.

However, positive early-stage results for its once weekly Amycretin obesity drug, which similarly employs the amylin pancreas hormone, led the stock higher last month.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us