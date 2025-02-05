Novo Nordisk posts net profit beat as Wegovy sales jump 107% in fourth quarter

Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.

The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing estimates.

Danish pharmaceutical behemoth Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, amid soaring demand for its Wegovy obesity drugs.

Net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 28.23 billion Danish kroner ($3.98 billion), versus the 26.09 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

Full-year net profit reached 100.99 billion Danish kroner, also beating estimates of 99.14 billion Danish kroner for 2024.

The drug maker posted a 107% year-on-year increase in Wegovy sales to 19.87 billion Danish kroner ($2.76 billion) in the three months to the end of December, slightly missing the 20.02 billion Danish kroner forecast by analysts in a Factset poll late Tuesday.

Novo Nordisk has ridden a wave of rising global demand for GLP-1 agonist obesity treatments. GLP-1s, which form the basis of Novo's Wegovy and rival Eli Lilly's Zepbound, work by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which suppresses appetite.

Investors are now watching for updates on the company's other obesity drug candidates, including its hotly anticipated experimental CagriSema treatment. Late-stage CagriSema trial results disappointed markets in December after demonstrating average weight reduction of 22.7%, below the 25% Novo had previously forecast.

The trial results dealt a blow to expectations that CagriSema would emerge as Novo's next-generation obesity drug, combining semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy — with amylin analog Cagrilintide, a nascent form of weight loss treatment.

However, positive early-stage results for its once weekly Amycretin obesity drug, which similarly employs the amylin pancreas hormone, led the stock higher last month.

