Not Voting in This Past Election Might Have Cost You a Potential Match, According to New Data From Tinder

Did you vote in the most recent midterm election? If not, you might want to keep it to yourself.

Almost half, 47%, of singles say that finding out the person they are dating is a non-voter is a "deal breaker," according to user data from dating app Tinder.

And a whopping 53% of users said that knowing a potential match is a regular voter makes them more attractive.

Knowing about, say, reproductive rights or gun policy was extremely important to daters in 2022, the data shows: 75% of singles were looking for a match who respected or were invested in social issues. In fact, activism and voting rights interest increased 84% and 37%, respectively, this year in Tinder bios.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Have an opinion, any opinion

Interestingly, singles aren't as fixated with a potential partner mirroring their political views as they are with them having political views, period, according to Match data.

According to the survey of 5,000 singles:

46% of singles would date someone with very different political views

24% want a partner who thinks exactly as they do

40% want a partner who can discuss both sides of a political issue

Being opinion agnostic is more of a red flag than having differing opinions, according to the data:

58% say it's a deal breaker if a potential partner isn't open-minded on key issues.

31% say not having an opinion on key issues is a deal breaker. Only 16% of users said the same in 2017.

With some topics, though, it does matter what your opinion is. Abortion for example, is one of them. Two out of three single women will not date a partner whose views on abortion don't match their own.

How can this help you on future dates?

First, be sure to speak up about what social issues are important to you. People want to know where you stand, even if it deviates from where they do. And prepare to be kicked to the curb if you didn't vote.

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters like Kevin O'Leary how you can increase your earning power.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter