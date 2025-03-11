Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida to step down on April 1, planning officer Espinosa named successor

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, with current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa set to take up the role.

Espinosa will be Nissan's fourth CEO in eight years.

The leadership shakeup comes less than a month after Nissan and Honda terminated merger talks.

The potential $60-billion deal — which would have created the world's third-largest auto company by sales volume — fell apart amid accusations of "pride and denial" at Nissan, as well as its refusal to close factories, according to sources cited by Reuters. Honda's move to make the carmaker its subsidiary and push for deeper staff cuts at Nissan further clouded the fate of the deal, according to the report.

Along with Uchida, other senior management personnel to step down on April 1 include Chief Brand and Customer Officer Asako Hoshino and Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer Hideaki Watanabe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.