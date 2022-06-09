Nio Reports Wider First-Quarter Loss as Covid Shutdowns in China Hamper Deliveries

Nio lost $281.2 million in the first quarter, wider than the $68.8 million it lost a year ago.

Covid shutdowns hampered Nio's production in the first five months of 2022.

But two new models set to launch later this year remain on track, the company said.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio lost $281.2 million in the first quarter, wider than the $68.8 million it lost a year ago, as it scrambled to keep pace with intense demand amid China's recent Covid-related shutdowns.

Here are other key numbers from Nio's first-quarter earnings report.

Revenue: $1.56 billion, up 24% from the first quarter of 2021.

$1.56 billion, up 24% from the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted loss per share: 13 cents, versus 4 cents in the first quarter of 2021.

13 cents, versus 4 cents in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin: 14.6%, versus 19.5% a year earlier and 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

14.6%, versus 19.5% a year earlier and 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash at quarter-end: $8.4 billion, down slightly from $8.7 billion as of the end of 2021.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nio's shares were down about 6% in premarket trading Thursday.

Nio said its new factory, the company's second, has begun pre-production builds of the upcoming ET5 sedan, due in September. The company also confirmed plans to launch a new upscale, five-passenger SUV, the ES7, later this month, with deliveries beginning in August.

Nio delivered 25,768 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 20,060 a year ago. Second-quarter deliveries are on pace to reach between 23,000 and 25,000 vehicles, the company said, suggesting a particularly strong June. Covid-19 shutdowns and supply-chain issues limited Nio's total deliveries in April and May to just over 12,000.

Demand has remained strong through China's most recent pandemic disruptions, however. CEO William Li said in a statement that Nio "achieved an all-time high order flow" in May.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.