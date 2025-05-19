Netflix to stream ‘Sesame Street' episodes beginning later this year

Netflix will have exclusive worldwide premiere rights to the next three seasons of "Sesame Street," as well 90 hours of past episodes.

The longstanding children's program also signed a separate deal with PBS, securing the public broadcaster as the traditional TV home of new "Sesame Street" episodes.

Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew its streaming agreement with "Sesame Street" on its platform HBO Max.

Netflix will stream the next three seasons of "Sesame Street," as well as a library of past episodes, securing the future of the longtime children's program known for characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster.

The deal with Netflix was announced Monday alongside another agreement with PBS, the longtime traditional TV home of "Sesame Street."

Netflix will have the exclusive global premiere streaming rights to new episodes of seasons 56 through 58, according to a Netflix spokesperson. New episodes will also be available on free, publicly funded PBS TV stations in the U.S., and on PBS Kids' digital platforms, including its YouTube channel.

Under the terms of the deal, Netflix will also gain rights to 90 hours of past episodes, and will be able to develop video games for both "Sesame Street" and its spin-off series "Sesame Street Mecha Builders."

The deal comes after Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew its five-year streaming agreement in December with "Sesame Street" on its platform Max — now, again, called HBO Max — prompting a search for the iconic kids show's next distribution partner. Under the previous deal, episodes debuted on PBS months after they were released on WBD's streaming service, which also has an extensive library of past seasons.

WBD has been cutting back on children's content as Netflix builds out its portfolio of the programming. Earlier this year, episodes of YouTube children's content creator "Ms. Rachel" were added to Netflix.

Kid and family programming represents 15% of Netflix's total viewing, the company said in Monday's release.

WBD reportedly paid $30 million to $35 million per year for new episodes of "Sesame Street." Terms of the deal with Netflix weren't disclosed.

Monday's announcement puts the future of "Sesame Street" on steadier ground after it has reportedly been in the midst of a financial crisis, while also faced with pressure from the government. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to end public funding of PBS and National Public Radio, claiming that the organizations are "biased and partisan."

"Public media is essential," said Sara DeWitt, PBS KIDS senior vice president and general manager, "and we know from years of research that providing new, high-quality content to children across the country for free helps prepare them for success in school and life."

"This unique public-private partnership ensures children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on PBS KIDS to the Sesame Street they love," said Sesame Workshop CEO Sherrie Westin in a press release.

The new season will be "reimagined" to include new segments and format changes, according to the release. The episodes will feature one 11-minute story, to "tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart."

Season 56 will be released in three batches starting later this year.