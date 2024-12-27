Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Netflix sets streaming record with Christmas Day NFL games

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

A detailed view of a Netflix Christmas Gameday sign during the regular season NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. 
Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
  • Netflix set records for the most streamed NFL games ever in the U.S. with its two Christmas Day matchups, according to Nielsen.
  • Nearly 65 million people across the U.S. tuned in to the two NFL games on Christmas day.
  • The NBA also had its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, averaging 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. across five contests throughout the day, according to Nielsen.

Christmas came right on time for Netflix, as the streamer set records for the most streamed NFL games ever in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Nearly 65 million people across the U.S. tuned in to the two NFL matchups on Christmas Day, which Netflix held exclusive rights to show. The Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million viewers, while the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 24.1 million, according to Nielsen.

The U.S. audience for the Ravens vs. Texans game peaked during Beyoncé's halftime performance, with over 27 million viewers tuning in to watch the star-studded performance.

"Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a press release. "We're thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let's please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey."

Wednesday's games were the first in a three-year deal between the NFL and Netflix to show Christmas matchups exclusively on the streaming giant.

The NFL wasn't the only sports league to feel the Christmas cheer. The NBA — which typically dominates the Christmas sports schedule — set a record for its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, averaging 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. across five games throughout the day, according to Nielsen.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

15 major U.S. cities where home prices have risen the most in 2024

news 43 mins ago

Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day? Doctors and longevity experts can't seem to agree: ‘I very often skip' it

The Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Golden State Warriors was the most watched NBA regular season and Christmas Day game in five years, averaging 7.76 million viewers and peaking with 8.32 million viewers. The first game of the day, the New York Knicks' win over the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 4.91 million viewers, making it the most watched Christmas Day opener in 13 years.

All in all, viewership was up 84% across the five games compared to Christmas in 2023. The games were broadcast on Disney's cable and streaming platforms ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The strong ratings were a welcome sign for the NBA, which is struggling with lower viewership this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us