Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Netflix earnings are after the bell. Here's what to expect

By Sarah Whitten,CNBC

Netflix earnings are after the bell. Here’s what to expect
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Netflix reports fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.
  • Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG expect earnings per share of $4.19 and revenue of $10.11 billion.
  • Executives will hold an investor call at 4:45 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES — Netflix is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Wall Street will be paying close attention to details surrounding the company's advertising-supported business model, its recent collection of live sporting events and the continued impact of its password crackdown on subscriber numbers.

After all, this is expected to be the last time Netflix will report subscriber data to shareholders, as it plans to focus on revenue and other financial metrics as performance indicators.

Here's what Wall Street expects for the company's most recent quarter: 

  • Earnings per share: $4.20, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $10.11 billion, according to LSEG
  • Paid memberships: 290.9 million, according to StreetAccount

"Netflix has established a virtually insurmountable lead in the streaming wars," wrote Alicia Reese, analyst at Wedbush, in a recent research note. "Netflix can retain its moat while competitors try to replicate its business model. Even as Netflix has lapped the password-sharing crackdown, we expect its advertising tier to drive revenue growth for several years. So far, the introduction of the ad tier has limited churn, lowering pressure on adding new subscribers, with at least 30 million accounts converting to the ad tier in the past six months."

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Kelly Evans: So many deadlines!

news 1 hour ago

‘Miracle' drug innovation could see a new Wegovy launch every couple of years, Larry Summers says

Reese noted that Netflix is positioned to accelerate revenue from its ad tier as it continues to add more live events, improves its ad targeting and establishes new partnerships. She said she expects Netflix's ad tier to be its primary growth driver by 2026.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us