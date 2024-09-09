Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nelson Peltz steps down as chair of Wendy's board, starting a new era for burger chain

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Nelson Peltz speaking at the 2019 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 19, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • Nelson Peltz is stepping down as chair of Wendy's and assuming the title of chairman emeritus.
  • Peltz's Trian Fund Management has a 10% stake in Wendy's, making it the burger chain's second-largest shareholder.
  • The board shakeup could allow Wendy's to move to a new era under CEO Kirk Tanner after Peltz's 17 years as chair.

Nelson Peltz is stepping down as chair of Wendy's, ending a 17-year reign at the fast-food chain.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Wendy's said Friday that the change is effective immediately.

Peltz's exit comes as low-income consumers eat out less, causing Wendy's sales to slump. Shares of the burger chain have fallen more than 12% this year, dragging its market value down to $3.45 billion. Earlier this year, PepsiCo veteran Kirk Tanner stepped in as CEO and laid out plans to invest millions of dollars into updates to its mobile app and advertising to boost the business.

"In our view, [Peltz's departure] opens the door for a new chapter under new Chairman Art Winkleblack & new CEO Kirk Tanner," T.D. Cowen analyst Andrew Charles wrote in a note to clients Monday. Still, he maintained a "hold" rating for the stock, citing its lack of diversification compared with other restaurant peers.

Peltz will assume the title of chairman emeritus. He is stepping down to devote more time to his other board commitments and Trian Partners' future activities, according to Wendy's.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management has a 10% stake in Wendy's, making it the company's second-largest shareholder behind Vanguard. Trian first invested in Wendy's in 2005, when the fund was created. With Peltz's departure, the firm holds two board seats at the fast-food company.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

As the IRS targets wealthy Americans for audits, here are red flags for everyday filers

news 2 hours ago

U.S. crude oil rebounds after worst week since 2023

Trian said it was exploring a takeover of Wendy's in 2022, but later decided against it.

Winkleblack, who previously served as CFO at H.J. Heinz, is now non-executive chair of Wendy's board. Winkleblack has been a director since 2016.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us