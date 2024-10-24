Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver laments the TNT breakup — and says officiating changes could be coming

By Tala Hadavi,CNBC, Alex Sherman,CNBC and Jessica Golden,CNBC

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver laments the TNT breakup — and says officiating changes could be coming

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 1, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. They discuss the league's breakup with media rights partner TNT, what key changes could come to the court in the years ahead and how best to grow the WNBA's revenue.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch the full conversation above, and sign up to receive future editions of the CNBC Sport newsletter straight to your inbox.

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us