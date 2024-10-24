NBA Commissioner Adam Silver laments the TNT breakup — and says officiating changes could be coming

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 1, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. They discuss the league's breakup with media rights partner TNT, what key changes could come to the court in the years ahead and how best to grow the WNBA's revenue.
