MSG Networks reaches deal with Altice USA to bring back New York Knicks, Rangers games

Altice USA and MSG Networks have reached a deal to bring back regional sports to the New York area, including New York Knicks and New York Rangers games.

Altice USA, the fourth-largest U.S. cable TV provider, had blacked out MSG Networks since Jan. 1.

The deal gives Altice USA flexibility to move MSG Networks to its $140-per-month "Everything TV" tier, according to a person familiar with the matter.

New York Knicks fans who get Altice USA's Optimum cable service will once again be able to see their favorite National Basketball Association team play live games.

MSG Networks has reached a deal with the fourth-largest U.S. cable provider to bring back the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. Service has been restored in time for the Rangers vs. Sabres game at 5:30 pm E.T.

"MSG Networks and Altice USA today are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement for the relaunch of MSG Networks on Optimum video lineups," the companies said in a statement. "MSG Networks and Altice USA would like to thank everyone for their patience as we partnered to reach this new agreement to benefit our fans and Optimum subscribers."

Specific terms of the agreement weren't released. The deal gives Altice USA the option of moving MSG Networks onto its "Everything TV" tier for new and existing customers, which costs $140 per month, according to a person familiar with the matter. Altice USA now offers skinnier bundles that don't include sports for less money.

Altice USA is paying a smaller carriage fee for MSG Networks than it previously had paid, according to a person familiar with the contract. Spokespeople for Altice USA and MSG networks declined to comment beyond the statement.

Altice USA hasn't carried MSG Networks since Jan 1. Pay TV operators such as Altice USA have taken a hard stance to gain flexibility to tier regional sports networks as a way to keep costs down for cable TV subscribers.