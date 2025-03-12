Moscow wary of ‘jumping the gun' after the U.S. and Ukraine unite over a ceasefire deal

All eyes were on Moscow on Wednesday morning, as the Kremlin broke silence over its initial reaction to Kyiv and the White House's unilateral agreement proposing a temporary ceasefire to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

All eyes were on Moscow on Wednesday morning, as the Kremlin broke its silence and delivered its initial reaction to Kyiv and the White House's unilateral agreement proposing a temporary ceasefire to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ended with Ukraine agreeing to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the U.S. — but Russia must still accept the measures.

As part of the plan, the U.S. will lift its pause on military aid to Ukraine and restart the intelligence-sharing it had also halted in recent weeks. Following the Tuesday talks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the ball was now in Russia's court.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin issued a cautious response to the development, saying it needed to hear more details on the plan from U.S. negotiators before it could fully decide whether the proposed ceasefire agreement was acceptable or not.

"You are jumping the gun, we have contacts scheduled with the Americans and then we'll see," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the proposed truce, according to NBC News reporting.

"We are carefully studying the statements made as a result [of the talks], we will familiarize ourselves with the text of the joint statement which was adopted in Jeddah. We proceed from the fact that, as was said yesterday in Jeddah, Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Advisor Waltz will inform us via various channels these days about the details of the negotiations that took place and the understandings reached [there]," he added.

Peskov signaled that Moscow did not rule out a phone call between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump over the matter.

"If such a need arises, it will be organized very quickly. The existing channels for dialogue with the Americans allow this to be done rather swiftly," he said.

Russia had appeared to enjoy the thawing of relations between Moscow and Donald Trump's new administration, which marked an improvement from Moscow's estrangement from the U.S. during Joe Biden's White House presidency. Tensions between Washington and Kyiv have meanwhile been ramping up and ultimately erupted in late February in a spectacular shouting match between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resumption of diplomatic relations and of military aid between U.S. and Ukraine now puts the pressure back on Russia to show whether it is serious about finding a deal to end the war.