Morgan Stanley to report first-quarter earnings — here's what to expect

Morgan Stanley reports first-quarter earnings before the bell Friday.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $2.20 and revenue of $16.58 billion, according to LSEG.

Morgan Stanley executives will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to LSEG:

Earnings: $2.20 a share

Revenue: $16.58 billion

Shares of Morgan Stanley, like those of its peers, have whipsawed in recent days as President Donald Trump's trade policies have increased concern that the U.S. was headed for a recession.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the first quarter, which inflates the management fees it collects.

Analysts will want to ask about the outlook for investment banking activity, which may be curtailed amid the tensions.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.