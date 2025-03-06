More trifold smartphones are popping up after Huawei's $3,600 splash

More smartphone makers are showing off their own trifold phones — smartphones with three displays — at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

Samsung revealed two trifold concept devices at MWC: the Flex G and Flex S.

It comes after Huawei launched its new Mate XT, a 3,499 euro ($3,678.56) smartphone with three screens, in international markets.

BARCELONA — China's Huawei isn't the only smartphone maker adding a third display to its devices.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, a number of firms were showing off their display technology innovations.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung revealed its new "trifold" concept devices at the event: the Flex G and Flex S.

The Flex G has three screens and folds flat inwards and outwards, a bit like a book. The Flex S, on the other hand, has a more zigzag-like shape. It's meant to resemble an "S" — hence the name.

Samsung stressed that its Flex G and S models were only concept devices — so don't expect to find them on shelves anytime soon.

Still, it's a sign of where smartphone makers are seeing the next wave of innovation.

'Sea of sameness'

The smartphone market has hit something of a plateau over recent years, with many models not straying far from the standard form factor of a bar-shaped device.

Apple set the tone for what the devices in our pockets would look like when it launched the first iPhone in 2008. But smartphone makers are now trying to pull the market out of this so-called "sea of sameness."

On Tuesday, British consumer tech startup Nothing launched its new Phone (3a), a 329-euro ($356.28) budget model with a quirky design and LED light system that lights up when you get calls or notifications.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis — who is planning a move to India as the startup plans an aggressive expansion push in the country — told CNBC the company is trying to shake up the smartphone market with something more fun and unique.

Using the Indian market as an example, Evangelidis said: "People are walking away from pure functional needs when it comes to product. They aspire to brands that have more of an emotional benefit, and I think that's where the opportunity is."

Innovating on display

Chinese smartphone startup Tecno showed off its own trifold smartphone, the Phantom Ultimate 2, at MWC. Like Samsung's Flex S device, it has two hinges and makes an "S" shape when you bend the displays.

However, although smartphone makers have been aggressively working to release new folding devices, the category remains a relatively niche area of the market.

Plus, folding phones can represent a big jump for the average consumer.

For one, they tend to be bulkier than non-folding phones because of the additional screen. And they're not cheap, either. According to data from market research firm IDC, the average selling price of folding phones is nearly three times higher than that of normal smartphones — roughly $1,218 vs. $421 for non-folding phones.

While the foldable phone market grew 6.4% year-over-year to 19.3 million units, the category "represents only 1.6% of total global shipments," according to Francisco Jeronimo, vice president EMEA for devices at IDC.

Nevertheless, this year at MWC, phone companies showed they're getting better at developing folding phones that can better cater to everyday users.

For example, Oppo showed off its new Find N5 device this week. It only has two screens, but it's a lot thinner than competing folding phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy Fold 6.

Samsung currently holds the leading position in the global foldables segment. In 2024, it commanded a 32.9% share of the market. Huawei was close behind, with 23.1%, while Motorola was the third-biggest folding phone manufacturer with 17% market share.

And despite the punchy prices, these companies are betting consumers will be willing to pay for a more premium-grade experience.