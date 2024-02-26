Money Report

Money will continue to ‘pour in' for Nikki Haley despite losses, says New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

By Taylor Craig,CNBC

Allison Joyce | Getty Images
  • Americans for Prosperity Action, the network backed by billionaire Charles Koch, is pausing its financial support of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign.
  • New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a vocal Haley supporter, believes a Trump nomination could be problematic for Republicans in down ballot races.

Nikki Haley may have lost one of her deep-pocketed donors in the Koch brothers-backed political network, but New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu thinks she can still attract the dollars necessary to prevent a second Trump presidency.

"With [Haley] at the top of the ticket, Republicans win up and down the ballot," Sununu told CNBC's Last Call on Monday. "Trump raises money for his legal costs. Nikki is raising money to run for president."

Last month, the former South Carolina governor brought in $16.5 million.

Despite losing the republican primary in her home state of South Carolina by about 20 points, Haley rejected the idea that she'd be dropping out of the presidential race -- pledging to at least campaign through Super Tuesday next month.

"We're tired of losers. We want winners," Sununu said. "And that's why the money continues to pour in."

