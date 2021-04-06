MLB Confirms It's Moving All-Star Game to Denver After It Pulled Out of Atlanta Over Voting Law

Major League Baseball said Tuesday it's relocating this year's All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver.

The move comes days after it pulled the game from Atlanta following a controversial voting law passed in Georgia.

The last time Denver hosted baseball's midsummer classic was in 1998.

MLB announced the venue change just days after pulling the game out of Atlanta due to a controversial voting law passed by state officials in Georgia. MLB opposed the law, which critics suggest is aimed at suppressing votes among people of color in underserved areas.

MLB selected Denver because officials in the city had previously presented a plan to host the game at a future date. The last time Denver hosted baseball's midsummer classic was in 1998. According to Baseball Almanac, that event generated over $40 million for the area.

The game is scheduled for July 13.

"Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer's All-Star Game," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport's best players and entertaining fans around the world."

MLB has faced backlash from politicians for moving the game and also faced opposition from the Braves, which is owned by Liberty Media Corp. An official from Cobb Travel and Tourism in Georgia told CNN the state could suffer an economic loss of over $100 million due to the relocation.

"The 8,000-plus MLB contracted hotel room nights that will not actualize as a result of the MLB All-Star Game relocation will have a negative impact on Cobb's hospitality industry and other local businesses, further delaying recovery," said Holly Quinlan, the CEO of the firm, according to the network.

The 2019 All-Star contest was estimated to have generated more than $60 million for Cleveland, and the 2020 event, which was canceled due to the Covid pandemic, had been projected to bring in roughly $89 million for Los Angeles. Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2022 All-Star Game instead.