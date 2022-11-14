Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield to Launch ‘Holy Ears' Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Former boxing rivals Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are launching Holy Ears, a line of THC- and Delta 8-infused edibles.

The collaboration is a nod to Tyson biting a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off during their heavyweight title fight in 1997.

Holyfield will launch his own cannabis line in 2023.

Boxing legends and former rivals Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are teaming up to launch a line of cannabis-infused edibles called "Holy Ears."

The collaboration was announced Monday and comes 25 years after the pair's infamous heavyweight championship matchup, in which Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk off of Holyfield's ear.

The former opponents are reuniting under the newly formed cannabis company Carma Holdings, which also houses Tyson 2.0, Tyson's existing cannabis company.

Tyson 2.0 already sells cannabis-infused products called Mike Bites, which are shaped like ears with a bite mark. Carma plans to release Holyfield's own cannabis line in 2023.

"From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me," Tyson said in a statement, adding that it is a "privilege to reunite" with his former opponent.

"Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn't realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain," Holyfield said in a statement. "Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers."

Tyson 2.0 and Carma said Holy Ears products will be available starting this month online and at retail locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey. They will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.

Last week, Carma Holdings also said it would house a cannabis product line by former wrestler Ric Flair.