Middle East crisis live updates: Houthis say U.S., U.K. will pay a ‘heavy price' after Yemen strikes

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments in the Middle East and the Red Sea crisis. See below for the latest updates.

A Houthi official pledged retaliation after the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against the group's targets in Yemen, in response to a wave of maritime attacks that have destabilized traffic in key trade routes in the Red Sea.

"America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," Houthi senior official Hussein al-Ezzi said in a Google-translated update on the X social media platform.

Other Houthi officials have slammed the attack as unjustified and "barbaric," threatening more targeting of Israeli ships or of vessels heading to the occupied Palestinian territories.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the strikes late on Thursday, in an escalation of tensions that have been brewing in the Middle East since the Hamas terror attacks against Israel of Oct. 7 and the Israeli Defense Forces' ensuing campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis, who share Iranian backing with Hamas, have claimed solidarity with the Palestinian people, conducting multiple strikes against ships they deem linked to Israel and pushing several shippers to reconsider routes through the Red Sea. The offensives culminated in the largest fusillade of Houthi drone and missile fire against shipping earlier this week — and in a U.S.-U.K.-led response overnight.

"Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces — together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands — successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," Biden said.

The U.S. Central Command said the U.S. Air Force struck more than 60 targets across 16 Houthi militant locations as part of the attack.

U.S., Britain to pay 'heavy price' for overnight attack: Houthi official

The U.S. and U.K. must prepare to pay a "heavy price" for the overnight airstrike carried out against Yemen, according to Hussein al-Ezzi, Houthi deputy foreign minister.

"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes, and America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," he said in a Google-translated update on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Other Houthi officials have likewise criticized the attack as unjustified and said hostilities against Israeli ships in the Red Sea will continue.

Russia calls for UNSC meeting on Yemen airstrikes

Russia requested an open briefing at the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12 with regard to the U.S. and U.K. strikes in Yemen, the Russian mission to the U.N. noted on the X social media platform.

Initially divided in its loyalties between Israel and Iran, Moscow has progressively stepped in to call for a cessation of Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to the overnight strikes in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry had expressed concerns that the UNSC is "still unable to fulfill its direct mandate" in the Israeli-Palestine conflict because of U.S. opposition, according to Russian state news outlet Tass.

Senior Hamas official calls overnight strikes 'barbaric'

A senior Houthi official has slammed the overnight U.S.-U.K. strikes against Yemen as "barbaric" and "terrorist," saying the offensive will ensure the continuation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

"The US-British strikes are barbaric, terrorist, and are a deliberate and unjustified aggression that reflects a brutal psychology," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a Google-translated update on social media platform X.

He added that the assault, which the U.S. said was a response to Houthi maritime attacks in the Red Sea, was "blatant and "unjustified" and "will not go unnoticed," saying the militant group will release another statement.

The Houthi have expressed solidarity with fellow Iran-backed militants Hamas since the start of Israel's campaign in Gaza, after the Palestinian group's terror attacks of Oct. 7.

Houthi official says more maritime attacks to come

A senior Houthi official said the group will continue its attacks in the Red Sea, following U.S.-Britain strikes against Yemen.

"We affirm that there is absolutely no justification for this aggression against Yemen, as there was no threat to international navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, and the targeting was and will continue to affect Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine," Mohammed Abdulsalam, Houthi negotiator and spokesperson, said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

He pledged that the militant group will continue its solidarity with the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip and characterized the overnight attacks against Yemen as "foolishness" and a "treacherous aggression" in support of longtime U.S. ally Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his nation and several Western allies undertook strikes at "a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways."

