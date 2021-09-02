Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Leave Following Drunken Driving Arrest

The New York Mets put acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Scott pleaded not guilty Thursday to DWI, a misdemeanor, and other charges.

Team President Sandy Alderson will take over Scott's duties for the time being, the Mets said in a tweet.

The New York Mets said Thursday they had placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

His plea was reported by SNY, the MLB team's primary broadcaster. The sports network reported that Scott's next court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 7.

Scott, 44, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in White Plains, New York, in Westchester County. He had been found stopped in his 2018 Toyota. The baseball executive lives in the nearby suburb of Rye, New York.

In addition to the drunken driving charge, police cited Scott for allegedly "stopping/standing/parking on highway," disobeying a traffic control device, and failing to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles about a change in address.

The Mets on Wednesday acknowledged the alleged drunken driving incident and said Scott would not travel with the team while the organization investigates the matter.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said on Twitter.

Major League Baseball usually considers incidents like these team matters, and isn't expected to punish Scott.

The Mets have grappled with multiple scandals in recent months.

Scott took over as GM from Jared Porter, who was fired in January after he admitted sending unsolicited, explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016, when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.

Recently, struggling Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez gave a thumbs-down gesture to fans during a home win over the Washington Nationals. Baez later said the players were responding to booing.

The team came into the season hoping to contend. But instead they are 65-67, in third place in the National League East division, after posting a 9-19 record in August.

-- CNBC's Jabari Young contributed to this article.