Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday

It's the first time the company has hit the milestone since June 2021.

Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday, hitting the trillion-dollar mark for the first time since June 2021.

Shares of Meta were up 2% Wednesday.

Microsoft also met a market cap milestone on Wednesday, surpassing $3 trillion in value nearly two weeks after overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable public company. Apple has since reclaimed its spot at the top.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.