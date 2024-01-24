Money Report

Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

By Alex Koller,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday
  • It's the first time the company has hit the milestone since June 2021.

Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday, hitting the trillion-dollar mark for the first time since June 2021.

Shares of Meta were up 2% Wednesday.

Microsoft also met a market cap milestone on Wednesday, surpassing $3 trillion in value nearly two weeks after overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable public company. Apple has since reclaimed its spot at the top.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

