Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta approached AI startup Runway about a takeover bid before Scale deal

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

[CNBC] Meta approached AI startup Runway about a takeover bid before Scale deal
Mustafa Hatipoglu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Meta discussed a potential takeover bid of the AI startup Runway, though deal talks did not progress far, CNBC confirmed.
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been working to improve his company's AI efforts and recently invested $14.3 billion into Scale AI.
  • The company also approached the startups Safe Superintelligence and Perplexity AI about potential acquisitions this year.

Meta spoke with artificial intelligence startup Runway about a potential takeover ahead of its multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI, CNBC confirmed on Monday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Runway is best known for its AI video generation tools and earned a spot on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list earlier this month.

The deal talks between Meta and Runway did not progress far and dissolved, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

Bloomberg earlier reported the talks. Meta declined to comment.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been aggressively pushing to bolster his company's AI efforts in recent months. The social media giant invested $14.3 billion into Scale AI in June, and it has also approached the startups Safe Superintelligence and Perplexity AI about potential acquisitions this year.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Supreme Court lets Trump administration resume deportations to ‘third countries'

news 2 hours ago

How Fanatics is teaching business acumen to pro athletes

Meta agreed to a 49% stake in Scale AI and hired away founder Alexandr Wang, along with a small number of other employees from the company.

And while Meta was unsuccessful in its efforts to buy Superintelligence outright, Daniel Gross, the company's CEO, and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman are joining Meta's AI efforts, where they will work on products under Wang.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WATCH: Meta approached Perplexity before massive Scale AI deal

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us