Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Melania Trump, pictured in July 2024, has launched her own meme coin. 
Leon Neal | Getty Images
  • Melania Trump has launched a meme coin called "Melania."
  • The coin was announced on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.
  • It comes days after President-elect Donald Trump launched his own meme coin, "Official Trump."

Incoming first lady Melania Trump launched her own meme coin ahead of her husband's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In a Sunday evening post on the X social media platform, she announced that investors "can buy $MELANIA now."

The Melania token was trading at $10.98 at 09:45 a.m. London time on Monday, up nearly 50%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It has a market cap of $2.11 billion..

Incoming White House leader Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated for the second time on Monday, also launched his own meme coin on Friday, which surged as much as 300% on its debut. By 09:47 a.m. London time, the "Official Trump" coin was down 8.5% to $52.35, according to CoinMarketCap.

This developing story is being updated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us