Mega Millions just made it easier to win big—here's what to know before the rules change

Mega Millions is raising its ticket price from $2 to $5 — but it's also boosting how much you could win.

Starting April 8, the game will undergo a major revamp: the starting jackpot will increase, potential non-jackpot prizes will be larger and the odds of winning most prizes will improve due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the drawing.

By shrinking the gold Mega Ball pool from 25 to 24, the odds of winning the jackpot will improve from about 1 in 302.6 million to 1 in 290.5 million. The odds of winning any prize will also improve slightly, from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23.

Mega Millions jackpots will be bigger

The starting jackpot will more than double, rising from $20 million to $50 million. The average jackpot is expected to exceed $800 million, up from around $450 million, according to the consortium that runs the lottery.

One of the biggest changes is how non-jackpot prizes are multiplied. In most states, players can currently pay an extra $1 to add a "Megaplier" that boosts lower-tier winnings. That feature is going away. Instead, every $5 ticket will automatically include a random multiplier of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X for all non-jackpot prizes.

That means a $10 prize in the old game could now be worth $20, $30, $40, $50 or $100, depending on the multiplier drawn. The full prize matrix is available on the lottery's website.

Some other notable changes under the new rules:

The minimum prize will increase from $2 to between $10 and $50, for matching the gold Mega Ball

Matching five white balls but not the Mega Ball will pay between $2 million and $10 million, up from a flat $1 million

The "Just the Jackpot" feature, available in some states and offering two plays for $3 but only for a chance to win the jackpot, is being discontinued

The last drawing under the current rules will take place Friday, April 4. If no one wins that jackpot, it will roll over into the revamped game. Any winning ticket bought before the change will still be paid out based on the old prize structure, no matter when it's claimed, the lottery says.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Even with the changes, the odds are overwhelmingly against players. Lottery games remain an extremely poor bet, with little chance of a return. Considering the odds, players should only bet what they can afford to lose.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.