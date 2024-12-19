Money Report

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $825 million—how much you'd take home after taxes in every U.S. state

By Mike Winters,CNBC

Anadolu | Getty

The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $825 million ahead of Friday night's draw — the seventh-largest sum in the game's history.

To win the jackpot, you'll need to match numbers with all five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball.

But the amount you'd actually take home depends on the tax laws in your state and your chosen payout option.

Winners have two payout options: a 30-year annuity that pays the full jackpot amount or a one-time cash lump sum worth about 46% of the total. While the lump sum is smaller, many winners choose it to receive a large amount upfront, which they can invest right away.

Then there's federal and state taxes to consider. The Internal Revenue Service automatically withholds 24% of your winnings, but with a jackpot this size, you'll likely owe a total of 37% when you file your tax return since it would push you into the highest tax bracket.

State taxes vary, ranging from 2.5% to 10.9%, unless you're in one of the eight states that doesn't tax lottery winnings — California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. And five states — Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah — don't participate in the Mega Millions lottery at all.

The next draw is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. If there's no winner, the jackpot will roll over and the next drawing will take place on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Father, son plead guilty in $100 million New Jersey deli stock scheme

FAA: Drone flights are temporarily banned over some areas of New Jersey

Here's a breakdown of the lump sum and annuity payouts in every state, as well as Washington, D.C., for those lucky enough to beat the 1 in 302.5 million odds. The prize amounts for both lump sum and annuity amounts are calculated by usamega.com.

Arizona

  • Lump sum: $231,272,812
  • Annuity: $500,379,360

Arkansas

  • Lump sum: $225,922,012
  • Annuity: $488,829,360

California

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Colorado

  • Lump sum: $224,011,012
  • Annuity: $484,704,360

Connecticut

  • Lump sum: $214,112,032
  • Annuity: $463,336,860

Delaware

  • Lump sum: $215,602,612
  • Annuity: $466,554,360

Florida

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Georgia

  • Lump sum: $219,845,032
  • Annuity: $475,711,860

Idaho

  • Lump sum: $219,061,522
  • Annuity: $474,020,610

Illinois

  • Lump sum: $221,908,912
  • Annuity: $480,166,860

Indiana

  • Lump sum: $229,170,712
  • Annuity: $495,841,860 

Iowa

  • Lump sum: $219,042,412
  • Annuity: $473,979,360

Kansas

  • Lump sum: $219,042,412
  • Annuity: $473,979,360

Kentucky

  • Lump sum: $225,539,812
  • Annuity: $488,004,360

Louisiana

  • Lump sum: $222,673,312
  • Annuity: $481,816,860

Maine

  • Lump sum: $213,500,512
  • Annuity: $462,016,860

Maryland

  • Lump sum: $206,620,912
  • Annuity: $447,166,860

Massachusetts

  • Lump sum: $206,429,812
  • Annuity: $446,754,360

Michigan

  • Lump sum: $224,584,312
  • Annuity: $485,941,860

Minnesota

  • Lump sum: $203,181,112
  • Annuity: $439,741,860

Mississippi

  • Lump sum: $222,864,412
  • Annuity: $482,229,360

Missouri

  • Lump sum: $221,908,912
  • Annuity: $480,166,860

Montana

  • Lump sum: $218,278,012
  • Annuity: $472,329,360

Nebraska

  • Lump sum: $218,507,332
  • Annuity: $472,824,360

New Hampshire

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

New Jersey

  • Lump sum: $199,741,312
  • Annuity: $432,316,860

New Mexico

  • Lump sum: $218,278,012
  • Annuity: $472,329,360

New York

  • Lump sum: $199,168,012
  • Annuity: $431,079,360

North Carolina

  • Lump sum: $223,628,812
  • Annuity: $483,879,360

North Dakota

  • Lump sum: $229,744,012
  • Annuity: $497,079,360

Ohio

  • Lump sum: $227,450,812
  • Annuity: $492,129,360

Oklahoma

  • Lump sum: $222,673,312
  • Annuity: $481,816,860

Oregon

  • Lump sum: $202,990,012
  • Annuity: $439,329,360

Pennsylvania

  • Lump sum: $229,094,272
  • Annuity: $495,676,860

Rhode Island

  • Lump sum: $217,934,032
  • Annuity: $471,586,860

South Carolina

  • Lump sum: $216,367,012
  • Annuity: $468,204,360

South Dakota

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Tennessee

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Texas

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Vermont

  • Lump sum: $207,385,312
  • Annuity: $448,816,860

Virginia

  • Lump sum: $218,851,312
  • Annuity: $473,566,860

Washington

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

Washington, D.C.

  • Lump sum: $199,741,312
  • Annuity: $432,316,860

West Virginia

  • Lump sum: $215,984,812
  • Annuity: $467,379,360

Wisconsin

  • Lump sum: $211,589,512
  • Annuity: $457,891,860

Wyoming

  • Lump sum: $240,827,812
  • Annuity: $521,004,360

