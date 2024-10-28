Meet OpenAI’s first chief economist—3 things you may not know about him

[alt heds: OpenAI has hired its first chief economist – 3 things to know about him

While no one knows exactly how artificial intelligence will reshape society, OpenAI plans to analyze the technology's potential economic impact.

On Oct. 22, OpenAI named Dr. Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji as its first chief economist. In this role, he will oversee research on a range of AI-related topics, including how AI innovations may impact the global economy and how the workforce can utilize AI tools both now and in the future, according to OpenAI's press release.

"Dr. Chatterji's deep understanding of the dynamics that shape our economy and society will guide OpenAI's mission to create AI tools that fuel growth, solve complex challenges, and foster long-term prosperity," Larry Summers, OpenAI board member and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, said in the press release.

While this move marks a first for OpenAI, it won't be Chatterji's first high-profile role. Here are three things you may not know about OpenAI's new chief economist.

1. He's taught at Duke University for nearly 20 years

Chatterji currently works as a distinguished business and policy professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, but began teaching at the university as an assistant professor of strategy in 2006, according to his university bio.

He teaches a range of business-focused courses and created a popular advanced corporate strategy elective that uses case studies and current events to explore how the country's changing political landscape impacts business leaders' decisions.

Before making his way to Duke, he earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University and his Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

2. He's worked with President Biden and President Obama

Chatterji has previously held senior economic policy positions with two presidential administrations.

Most recently, he served as the acting deputy director of the White House National Economic Council from September 2022 to August 2023. In that role, he led the implementation of President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, which allocates billions of dollars toward U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and science research.

In 2010, he served as a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisors during President Obama's first term.

3. He's published two books and over 30 research papers

On top of numerous awards, Chatterji is also a published author.

He co-authored his first book, "Can Business Save the Earth? Innovating Our Way to Sustainability," in 2018. It explores how the private sector can sustainably drive economic growth while minimizing its environmental impact.

And in 2022, he co-edited another book titled, "The Role of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Economic Growth," which explores why certain industries have benefitted from increased innovation and entrepreneurship while others have faltered.

Additionally, he's published over 30 research papers and several op-ed pieces in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

"My career has focused on studying how innovation and entrepreneurship shape our economy and society, and I am excited to apply my skills to support OpenAI's mission to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are widely distributed," Chatterji said in OpenAI's Oct. 22 press release.

"I look forward to contributing to research that helps inform how we transition to an AI-driven economy," he said.

