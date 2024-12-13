McKinsey & Co. to pay $650 million to settle U.S. opioid consulting probe, ex-partner will plead guilty to obstruction

McKinsey & Co. agreed to pay $650 million in a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve a federal criminal probe into the company's consulting work advising Purdue Pharma on how to increase sales of its addictive opioid drug OxyContin, a court filing said.

McKinsey & Co. agreed to pay $650 million in a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve a federal criminal probe into the company's consulting work advising Purdue Pharma on how to increase sales of its addictive opioid drug OxyContin, a court filing said Friday.

A former top partner at McKinsey also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice in the probe, according to court filings.

CNBC has requested comment from McKinsey.

