Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McKinsey & Co. to pay $650 million to settle U.S. opioid consulting probe, ex-partner will plead guilty to obstruction

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC and Dan Mangan,CNBC

The McKinsey & Company logo is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023. 
Benoit Tessier | Reuters
  • McKinsey & Co. agreed to pay $650 million in a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve a federal criminal probe into the company's consulting work advising Purdue Pharma on how to increase sales of its addictive opioid drug OxyContin, a court filing said.
  • A former top partner at McKinsey also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice in the probe, according to court filings.

McKinsey & Co. agreed to pay $650 million in a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve a federal criminal probe into the company's consulting work advising Purdue Pharma on how to increase sales of its addictive opioid drug OxyContin, a court filing said Friday.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A former top partner at McKinsey also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice in the probe, according to court filings.

CNBC has requested comment from McKinsey.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us