Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

McDonald's Teams Up With BTS to Spotlight the K-Pop Band's Favorite Order

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Astrid Stawiarz | Getty Images
  • McDonald's is teaming up with K-pop band BTS as part of its Famous Orders campaign.
  • The fast-food giant started highlighting celebrities' orders last year when it teamed up with rapper Travis Scott and caused a Quarter Pounder shortage for some of its restaurants.
  • The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.

McDonald's is teaming up with another global powerhouse: K-pop megastars BTS.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Fans of the band will be able to buy its favorite McDonald's order in almost 50 different countries. This is the first time that the fast-food giant will highlight a celebrity's favorite order in more than one market. The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.

Money Report

United States 8 mins ago

Expedia Switches Up Its Strategy as Travel Starts to Come Back

Business 18 mins ago

Britain Intervenes in Nvidia's $40 Billion Arm Takeover on National Security Concerns

McDonald's has been using its Famous Orders promotions to reintroduce consumers to its core menu items, like the Quarter Pounder burger, and to stay culturally relevant. The company kicked off the marketing strategy in September by teaming up with rapper Travis Scott. His order was so popular that it caused Quarter Pounder shortages for some McDonald's locations, and McDonald's executives told investors that the company hit multiple records across its social media accounts when the collaboration was announced. A follow-up deal with reggaeton singer J. Balvin also boosted sales.

But McDonald's could surpass its prior success with the BTS collaboration. The band is known for its diehard supporters, who call themselves the Army and have helped make K-pop mainstream outside of Asia. BTS' record company Big Hit Entertainment went public on the Korea Exchange in October, and BTS fans joined retail investors in helping shares pop during the stock's first day trading.

BTS' signature order will include either a nine- or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, depending on the market, as well as medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessretailrestaurantsretail industryMcDonald's Corp.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us