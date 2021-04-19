McDonald's Teams Up With BTS to Spotlight the K-Pop Band's Favorite Order

McDonald's is teaming up with K-pop band BTS as part of its Famous Orders campaign.

The fast-food giant started highlighting celebrities' orders last year when it teamed up with rapper Travis Scott and caused a Quarter Pounder shortage for some of its restaurants.

The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.

McDonald's is teaming up with another global powerhouse: K-pop megastars BTS.

Fans of the band will be able to buy its favorite McDonald's order in almost 50 different countries. This is the first time that the fast-food giant will highlight a celebrity's favorite order in more than one market. The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.

McDonald's has been using its Famous Orders promotions to reintroduce consumers to its core menu items, like the Quarter Pounder burger, and to stay culturally relevant. The company kicked off the marketing strategy in September by teaming up with rapper Travis Scott. His order was so popular that it caused Quarter Pounder shortages for some McDonald's locations, and McDonald's executives told investors that the company hit multiple records across its social media accounts when the collaboration was announced. A follow-up deal with reggaeton singer J. Balvin also boosted sales.

But McDonald's could surpass its prior success with the BTS collaboration. The band is known for its diehard supporters, who call themselves the Army and have helped make K-pop mainstream outside of Asia. BTS' record company Big Hit Entertainment went public on the Korea Exchange in October, and BTS fans joined retail investors in helping shares pop during the stock's first day trading.

BTS' signature order will include either a nine- or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, depending on the market, as well as medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea.