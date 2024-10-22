Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McDonald's shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC and Jacob Pramuk,CNBC

A McDonalds located on Route 66 in Azusa, California, on April 1, 2024.
Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • McDonald's shares fell in extended trading after the CDC said an E. coli outbreak was linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder burgers.
  • The outbreak has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death, the CDC said.
  • The agency said 49 cases have been reported so far in 10 states, with most of the illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska.

McDonald's shares dropped in extended trading Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The agency said 49 cases have been reported in 10 states from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11, with most of the illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska. "Most" sick people reported eating a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, the CDC added.

One of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. An older adult in Colorado died. 

The CDC said the number of people affected by the outbreak is "likely much higher" than what has been reported so far. The agency said that's because many people recover from an E. coli infection without testing for it or receiving medical care. It also typically takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick patient is part of an outbreak, the CDC added. 

Investigators are working to determine which ingredient may be contaminated, and McDonald's has withdrawn ingredients for the burgers, the CDC said. The agency said early information from the Food and Drug Administration shows that onions may be a source of the outbreak.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers will be temporarily unavailable in some states, but the CDC did not clarify which ones. 

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Giuliani ordered to hand over NYC apartment, Mercedes, luxury watches to defamation victims

news 48 mins ago

Starbucks shares slide after coffee chain says sales fell again, suspends outlook

McDonald's shares dropped about 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers are a core menu item for McDonald's, raking in billions of dollars each year. In 2018, McDonald's launched fresh beef for its Quarter Pounders across most of its U.S. stores.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
This map shows where the 49 people in this E. coli outbreak live.
Source: CDC
This map shows where the 49 people in this E. coli outbreak live.

E. coli refers to a group of bacteria found in the gut of nearly all people and animals. But some strains of the bacteria can cause mild to severe illness if a person eats contaminated food or drinks polluted water.

Symptoms, including stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us