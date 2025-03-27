Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Man charged in Molotov cocktail attack on Teslas in Las Vegas

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Police display photos of Paul Hyon Kim on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Metro Police Headquarters. Kim, 36, was arrested in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center the week prior. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Bizuayehu Tesfaye | Las Vegas Review-Journal | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
  • A Las Vegas man has been arrested on charges related to the Molotov cocktail arson attack on Tesla vehicles in that city on March 18, authorities said.
  • Paul Hyon Kim, 36, faces state and federal charges for the attack at Tesla Collision.
  • The incident was one of the highest-profile acts of vandalism in a series of attacks on Tesla locations around the country related to company CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.
  • Musk is heading DOGE, the effort to slash federal spending and employee headcount.
Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on charges related to the Molotov cocktail arson attack on Tesla vehicles in that city in mid-March, authorities said Thursday.

The incident was one of the highest-profile acts of vandalism in a series of attacks on Tesla locations around the country related to company CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration heading DOGE, the effort to slash federal spending and employee headcount.

The FBI has called those incidents "domestic terrorism" and launched a task force to address the attacks.

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, faces state and federal charges for the attack at Tesla Collision on West Badura Avenue in Las Vegas at 2:45 a.m. on March 18.

Five Teslas were damaged from Molotov cocktails and or bullets fired at them, according to a criminal complaint.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Jim Cramer says ‘the market may be far healthier than we think.' Here's why

news 51 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed as traders brace for Fed's preferred inflation reading: Live updates

Kim was arrested in connection with the Las Vegas incident on Wednesday, two days after a police bomb squad found multiple incendiary devices at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas. Federal authorities said Kim had a flight booked for Thursday out of Las Vegas to Milwaukee.

Authorities identified Kim as the suspect in the Las Vegas attack from surveillance video of a Hyundai vehicle that was seen leaving near the scene of the incident, as well as other evidence, including bullet fragments, and cell phone tower records and the complaint said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The complaint said that less than three hours after the attack, at 5:30 a.m., Kim filed an insurance claim that said the tires of his own car had been slashed, and that his car had been stolen and then recovered.

But a query of local police reports did not show that Kim had notified police that his car had been stolen or recovered, the complaint said.

A search of Kim's residence found a black backpack with pink paint, a black hoodie, face masks, ammunition, holsters, gun parts, an AR-style rifle, an AK-style rifle, and a handgun, the complaint said.

Police display photos of weapons they say they found at Paul Hyon Kim's apartment on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Metro Police Headquarters.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye | Las Vegas Review-Journal | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Police display photos of weapons they say they found at Paul Hyon Kim's apartment on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Metro Police Headquarters.

Also found was "paper with what is believed to be a handwritten egress route from Tesla on Badura."

Federal prosecutors in Las Vegas have charged Kim with unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and arson.

There have been at least 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Musk in a tweet responding to news of Kim's arrest wrote, "Legacy media propaganda is what convinced this guy to do it. Same media that convinced assassins to target the President."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us