‘Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Announces He's Now a Full-Time Race Car Driver: ‘You Can Always Chase Your Dreams'

Frankie Muniz is putting his racing career into high gear.

The "Malcolm in the Middle" star shared on Instagram Wednesday that he will compete full time in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series.

"Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams," the 37-year-old wrote.

Muniz will be behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing. He told PEOPLE in an interview that he was spurred to take on the challenge of racing full time after having his first child in March of 2021.

"I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world," Muniz said. "So I'm going to go racing."

A representative for Muniz didn't immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Muniz has long been interested in high-speed motorsports, with the Instagram video he shared including clips of him as a teenager talking about his love for "fast cars." The former actor grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina and would attend races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with his family, he told NASCAR.com.

He first drove a race car in 2004 while participating in the annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in California.

Muniz will enter the ARCA series on the older side of the spectrum, with the average age of the top 10 drivers sitting at 26.

The "Agent Cody Banks" star will drive this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

"I have a lot to learn and I know that," Muniz told PEOPLE. "But I'm going in, I'm putting in a hundred percent because I don't wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder."

